Shipping containers are seen at a terminal in Halifax on August 25, 2017. SStatistics Canada says the country posted a merchandise trade surplus of $1.9 billion in January, helped by exports of wheat, canola oil and soybeans.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Statistics Canada reports $1.9B merchandise trade surplus for January

Canada posted a merchandise trade surplus of $1.9 billion in January, helped by exports of wheat, canola oil and soybeans, Statistics Canada said Wednesday.

The agency said the result compared with a revised surplus of $1.2 billion for December. The initial reading for the final month of 2022 released last month had showed a deficit of $160 million.

“The strength in January trade flows is consistent with the rebound in the broader activity measures,” BMO Capital Markets economist Shelly Kaushik wrote in a report.

“The question is whether momentum continued through Q1 or quickly faded.”

Exports in January totalled $67.0 billion, a gain of 4.2 per cent compared with December, as exports of farm, fishing and intermediate food products rose 11.9 per cent to reach a record $5.9 billion.

Exports of motor vehicles and parts climbed 8.2 per cent higher in January to $8.3 billion, the highest level since May 2019.

Meanwhile, total imports rose 3.1 per cent to $65.1 billion in January as imports of motor vehicles and parts gained 11.1 per cent to reach a record $11.0 billion.

In volume terms, exports gained 5.3 per cent in January, while imports rose 4.1 per cent.

In a separate report, Statistics Canada said the country’s international trade in services deficit hit $2.3 billion in January compared with a deficit of $1.3 billion in December.

The change came as imports of services rose 5.2 per cent to $16.3 billion, while exports of services fell 1.3 per cent to $14.0 billion.

Statistics Canada said when the international trade in goods and services were combined the country’s trade deficit with the world was $378 million in January compared with a deficit of $119 million in December.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Unpaid oilpatch taxes rise again despite industry boom, say rural municipalities

Just Posted

In 2018, Viola Desmond was celebrated on the Canadian $10 bill. Why is she featured on this banknote? (Government of Canada photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about accomplishments by Canadian women?

These two RCMP officers were among the more than 50 people who dropped into the frigid waters of Sylvan Lake, Feb. 18 for the annual Polar Bear Dip. The event raised funds for multiple charities in the community. (Mark Weber/Black Press News Service)
$18K raised for 19 non-profits during annual Sylvan Lake Winterfest Polar Bear Dip

A sawed-off .22 caliber gun seized by RCMP after a recent shooting in Ponoka. (RCMP photo)
Ponoka RCMP arrest five after 53 Street shooting

Bruin’s Plumbing and Heating has nominations open for the companies new ‘Because We Care’ campaign. (Bruin’s Plumbing and Heating/Facebook)
Sylvan Lake company hoping for boost in nominations to give a family a free furnace

Pop-up banner image