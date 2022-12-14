Coils of rolled steel are shown at the ArcelorMittal Dofasco facility in Hamilton, Ont., Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 2.8 per cent to $72.6 billion in October as higher prices helped boost petroleum and coal industry sales.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales up 2.8 per cent at $72.6B in October

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 2.8 per cent to $72.6 billion in October as higher prices helped boost petroleum and coal industry sales.

The agency says sales were up in 12 of the 21 industries it tracks, led by a 12.7 per cent gain for petroleum and coal industry sales, which totalled $10.6 billion in October.

Sales in the food manufacturing industry hit a record high in October as they climbed 2.9 per cent to $12.3 billion as grain and oilseed milling sales gained 18.4 per cent to $2.0 billion, with prices and volumes for canola oil both higher.

Chemical product sales rose 4.9 per cent to $6.1 billion.

Meanwhile, sales of motor vehicles fell 3.2 per cent to $3.4 billion as Statistics Canada said a lack of materials and microchip shortages continue to plague several auto manufacturers.

Overall sales in constant dollars were unchanged in October, indicating that the increase in current dollar sales was driven by higher prices.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
HSBC updates climate policy to stop funding new oil and gas

Just Posted

(Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash)
Police warn public of ‘emergency scam’

Wolf Creek Public Schools logo
ST Math partnership helping improve outcomes in Wolf Creek Public Schools

(Josh Berson photo)
SLAACS temporarily closed due to staffing

Nate Horner
Feeder Association Loan Guarantee Program to receive $50 million increase

Pop-up banner image