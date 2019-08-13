Stephansson House celebrating summer with Harvest Fair and Quilt Show

The annual event will feature live music, demonstrations, artisans, quilters, and a food truck

The Stephansson House’s annual Harvest Fair and Quilt Show is back this weekend.

The end of summer celebration will take place Aug. 18 from noon until 5 p.m.

Sunday afternoon will consist of refreshments, live music, demonstrations, as well as work from local artisans and quilters.

The demonstrations will show wool spinning, lace making and hands-on activities provided by local museums.

“Kids of all ages are invited to bring their pennies, or you can get the from us, to participate in our old fashioned carnival games and crafts,” said Jenna Berild, lead interpreter at Stephansson House Provincial Historic Site, adding the old fashioned carnival games, such as Plinko, are unique to the Stephansson House.

There will also be a photo booth to capture the memories and a food truck, which is new to the event this year.

Regular admission prices to the Stephansson House apply, but the museum is open to visitors alongside the event.

Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for youth aged seven to 17, and $4 for seniors and students. Children under six are free.

A family pass (two adults and two youths) is also available for $14.

The Stephansson House is still looking for volunteers to help run carnival games at the event.

Those interested can reach out by phone at 403-728-3929 or by email at stephansson.house@gov.ab.ca anytime before the event.

