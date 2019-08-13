Photo Submitted.

Stephansson House celebrating summer with Harvest Fair and Quilt Show

The annual event will feature live music, demonstrations, artisans, quilters, and a food truck

The Stephansson House’s annual Harvest Fair and Quilt Show is back this weekend.

The end of summer celebration will take place Aug. 18 from noon until 5 p.m.

Sunday afternoon will consist of refreshments, live music, demonstrations, as well as work from local artisans and quilters.

The demonstrations will show wool spinning, lace making and hands-on activities provided by local museums.

“Kids of all ages are invited to bring their pennies, or you can get the from us, to participate in our old fashioned carnival games and crafts,” said Jenna Berild, lead interpreter at Stephansson House Provincial Historic Site, adding the old fashioned carnival games, such as Plinko, are unique to the Stephansson House.

There will also be a photo booth to capture the memories and a food truck, which is new to the event this year.

Regular admission prices to the Stephansson House apply, but the museum is open to visitors alongside the event.

Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for youth aged seven to 17, and $4 for seniors and students. Children under six are free.

A family pass (two adults and two youths) is also available for $14.

The Stephansson House is still looking for volunteers to help run carnival games at the event.

Those interested can reach out by phone at 403-728-3929 or by email at stephansson.house@gov.ab.ca anytime before the event.

Follow Kaylyn Whibbs on Twitter

@kaylynwhibbs
kaylyn.whibbs@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Thousands of dollars, including tax money, stolen from Alberta county

Just Posted

Downturn in attendance does not stop Sylvan Lake’s Chip-in for Healthcare tournament

The fifth annual golf tournament was held Aug. 9 at Meadowlands Golf Course

Temperature of water in Sylvan Lake colder than normal

The cooler summer temperatures has caused the temperature of the lake water to drop

PHOTOS: Multi-Sport at the Lake runs through Sylvan Lake

Over 180 athletes gathered along the lakeshore to swim, bike and run on a chilly Aug. 11

Sylvan Lake Municipal Library not expecting cuts in upcoming provincial budget

Parkland Regional Library Director Ron Sheppard says cuts would affect rural Alberta libraries most

Family fun at the Ellis Bird Farm’s annual Bug Jamboree

It’s been a full summer of programming, events at the popular site

Four-year-old Alberta girl killed in crash near B.C.’s Shambhala festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

Thousands of dollars, including tax money, stolen from Alberta county

Brandi Leanne Doucette, a 40-year-old Lethbridge resident, is charged with fraud over $5,000

Liberals, Tories evenly matched when it comes to war chests for local campaigns

The NDP, meanwhile, has not managed to budge its finances out of a distant third place

RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

The medical examiner says Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky had shot themselves

Canada’s military bans discriminatory and sexually explicit tattoos

Anyone with an existing tattoo that doesn’t meet the criteria must get it removed or altered

Suspect wanted in Maskwacis kidnapping attempt

Girl on Ermineskin Cree Nation managed to flee after attempt to pull her into a vehicle

Northern B.C. homicide victim’s sister accuses fugitive’s dad of failing to take responsibility

Chynna Deese’s sister says Bryer Schmegelsky’s dad is ‘playing the victim’

Syrians gradually integrating into Canadian society, latest report finds

Pledge to resettle 25,000 Syrian refugees became a hallmark promise from the Liberals in 2015

Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in jail cell: officials

Epstein, 66, had pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and was facing up to 45 years in prison

Most Read