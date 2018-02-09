Stettler and Bashaw residents in possession of cocaine

Stettler RCMP execute search warrant and locate cocaine and crack cocaine

Stettler and Bashaw residents were charged after RCMP located cocaine and crack cocaine.

On Feb. 7 Stettler RCMP executed a search warrant along with the Red Deer RCMP police dog unit at a residence. In a team effort, Stettler EMS was on standby over concerns of the presence of fentanyl.

Police say there was a quantity of cocaine and crack cocaine in the residence along with several people. Two Stettler residents, a Big Valley resident and a Bashaw resident were charged.

For Stettler, William McKinnon and Jasmine Bourgoin face charges of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. Victor Foley of Big Valley is charged with possession of stolen property and Chelsea Gillies of Bashaw is charged with possession of cocaine.

All are expected to be in Stettler court to face those charges although a date hasn’t been released.

Previous story
UPDATE: Toronto police recover remains of six people in alleged serial killer probe
Next story
Municipalities Minister Shaye Anderson discusses business in Red Deer

Just Posted

Former UCP MLA Don MacIntyre faces sexual assault charges

A publication ban on the former MLA was lifted Friday

Cover up, it’s cold outside

Environment Canada issued a extreme cold warning this morning at 4:30 a.m.

Municipalities Minister Shaye Anderson discusses business in Red Deer

Provincial Government says they are listening to needs of local business

Lakers win in nail-biter ending

The H.J. Cody Lakers won 63-62 against the Westaskiwin Sabres, Feb. 6.

Red Deer College and Child Advocacy Centre announce partnership

RDC to be the future home of Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre

SLIDESHOW: XOX Valentine a hit

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library held the annual ladies-only evnet Feb. 2

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

United Way of Central Alberta raises over $2 million for annual campaign

Red Deer celebration focused on putting a face on those who directly benefit

PHOTOS: Memorable moments at PyeongChang 2018 opening ceremonies

Check out some of the best shots from Team Canada

Stettler and Bashaw residents in possession of cocaine

Stettler RCMP execute search warrant and locate cocaine and crack cocaine

UPDATE: Suspicious package issue at Comox Airport resolved; YQQ open for business

Passengers removed from Flight 8306 to Vancouver

Appeals by 45 Russian athletes against Olympic bans rejected

The ‘Olympic Athletes from Russia’ will compete in neutral uniforms under the Olympic flag

UPDATE – Located: Aboriginal man from Ponoka’s Centennial Centre

Ponoka RCMP say the 28-year-old Aboriginal man went missing Feb. 7

Red Deer College and Child Advocacy Centre announce partnership

RDC to be the future home of Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre

Most Read