Stettler and Bashaw residents in possession of cocaine

Stettler and Bashaw residents were charged after RCMP located cocaine and crack cocaine.

On Feb. 7 Stettler RCMP executed a search warrant along with the Red Deer RCMP police dog unit at a residence. In a team effort, Stettler EMS was on standby over concerns of the presence of fentanyl.

Police say there was a quantity of cocaine and crack cocaine in the residence along with several people. Two Stettler residents, a Big Valley resident and a Bashaw resident were charged.

For Stettler, William McKinnon and Jasmine Bourgoin face charges of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. Victor Foley of Big Valley is charged with possession of stolen property and Chelsea Gillies of Bashaw is charged with possession of cocaine.

All are expected to be in Stettler court to face those charges although a date hasn’t been released.