Stettler community shows amazing support to residents and staff at Points West Living

‘We really appreciate the difference that everyone has made in the quality of life for our residents’

The Stettler community has been so wonderful to the residents and staff at Points West Living Stettler.

It started with a family member calling about some pictures colored by children to hang on the outdoor windows.

The pictures were taped to the outside of the windows, facing in, to bring joy to the residents within. A local day home also made Easter crafts with her kids and delivered them to be enjoyed by the residents.

The residents also watched out windows as emergency services personnel did a drive by parade and honked and waived to all front line workers. Vehicles were driven by fire department, RCMP, and ambulance representatives and some citizens who are also very supportive.

When the announcement came that we would need to start wearing masks, many donations were also made for care partners. Our manager was speaking with Leona Thorogood who is associated with the Heartland Quilters Guild and Stettler Stitchers, whose members, along with some Mennonite ladies went into production and made enough masks for all of our staff to wear, as well as bags to carry clothing in as workers need to wear clean clothes and change before leaving to go home.

We’ve received a basket full of goodies from the local Sobeys Food Store as well.

Tim Hortons and McDonalds have also graciously been providing free coffee to frontline workers. Family members of residents have also brought in treats to express their gratitude for all that the care partners are doing – everything from donuts from Blokes bakery to cupcakes to homemade cookies to flowers.

Erin Prehn, a Grade 6 teacher with the Stettler Elementary School, contacted PWLS about creating an art project for her students with the residents in mind.

It was decided that Lisa Smith, recreation therapist, would create a list with the residents’ name and something they love or are interested in. Students then chose a resident and drew a picture specifically for them and their interests.

Once they were completed, they were delivered to Points West and handed out to residents.

Many residents commented on how much they LOVE their pictures and that it was made personally with their names, and something they enjoy.

The students were graded on these projects for completion of the school marks and the residents had a beautiful picture to hang in their rooms and cheer them up.

We also had a special musical treat on Wednesday, April 29th.

A group of singers called the ‘Happy Gang’ used to come in to sing to our residents on a monthly basis, but of course they have not been able to since the middle of March.

The singers were missing the residents and asked if there was a way that they could come, and a plan was made.

The singers came to Points West, positioning themselves outside one of the memory care cottages taking care to maintain physical distancing, and sang to the residents.

Although they were outside on the ground floor, many upstairs residents opened their windows and looked down to enjoy the music as well.

The Happy Gang sang to a group on the east side of the building, as well as the west side and it was loved by all who participated. What joy music brings to their lives – both for the givers and receivers.

Also, the County of Stettler Housing Authority through the Lodges has shared some of their resources and videos.

The Alberta Prairie Steam Train also organized a train parade by our building, and once again the residents watched out the windows and patio and enjoyed the entertainment.

Finally a big shout out to our partners, the physicians of Stettler, the hospital’s lab technicians, the Allied Health team and our home care case manager who are all still providing excellent service to our residents and helping them to stay safe.

We really appreciate the difference that everyone has made in the quality of life for our residents.

Submitted by Lisa Smith/Recreation Therapist