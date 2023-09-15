Stettler County Bar W Resort takes another step forward

The proposed Bar W Resort RV park would include 318 sites on the south side of Buffalo Lake. (Image contributed)

A development proposed for the south shore of Buffalo Lake has taken another step forward.

Following the recent meeting of the Municipal Planning Commission (MPC) on Sept. 8, the County of Stettler announced via a media release on Sept. 12 that a development permit had been issued to the developers of the Bar W Resort.

Bar W Resort is a proposed 80-acre RV park with a rural convenience store located between the Summer Villages of Rochon Sands and White Sands.

About half the property has already seen development of some sort for an RV park previously approved in 2018; the new plan will approximately double the footprint of the site.

The previous approval was appealed in 2019, which resulted in a reduction of the number of RVs allowed on the site.

Following the appeal process and an apparent failure to comply with the order, the Subdivision Appeal Board (SDAB) issued a Stop Order, which required all development cease and all RVs on the site be removed.

Since that time, the Stop Order has remained in effect.

The new conditional approval of the new permit will allow for the development of just over 300 RV spaces in a private area accessible to only site leaseholders or their guests.

In providing the conditional approval of the permit, the MPC has allowed for several variances to those usually set out in the Stettler County Land Use bylaw; however, a number of conditions pertaining to the development have been attached to the permit as well.

The developers submitted the permit application for the project in June, following public engagement sessions.

For more information, or to check out the full MPC report, check out the county’s website, stettlercounty.ca. For more information about the county’s development permit process, contact the county’s development officer, Craig Teal, at 403-742-4441 (ext. 119) or cteal@stettlercounty.ca.

News