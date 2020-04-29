Stettler County producers continue to move ahead in spite of pandemic impact

‘Every producer is dealing with uncertainty in the markets’

There are plenty of challenges these days in navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, but Stettler County producers continue to move forward.

“Well to begin, grain farmers have been modelling physical distancing for years – so they are naturals, and for the most part we aren’t expecting to see seeding affected by COVID-19. Self-isolation is the par for the course on a farm,” said Ryan Hallett, manager of agricultural services with the County.

“We have observed many local farm families being extra cautious and following physical distancing guidelines on their farms and within their operations, as they know their operations would be severely impacted if COVID-19 were to spread through their family and impact spring seeding – often many generations of the same family working together,” he added.

Hallett noted that harvest could present a different story, as neighbors usually try to help neighbors.

“Hopefully we are at a place where this won’t be affected by the time harvest rolls around. The Alberta Government is encouraging people to have ‘cohort families’ which are friends or neighbors who are committed to only socialize with each other so they can help one another out.

“Realistically again, this is already how many of our farm families operate during harvest, so we are hopeful our grain producers will be able to navigate the harvest with some extra measures of caution in place.”

Meanwhile, grain producers seem to have been relatively unaffected by the impacts of COVID-19 so far, he said.

“The supply chains providing fertilizer, seed, and agricultural products have not been seriously disrupted. This has allowed most of Alberta’s grain farms to prepare for seeding this spring in a timely fashion. Grain markets have remained stable allowing producers to sell last year’s crop with some additional physical distancing measures being taken at grain elevators.”

He added that temporary foreign workers may not be able to travel in time to assist with seeding throughout our province.

“Apiculture (beekeeping), horticulture, and other intensive agricultural operations rely heavily on temporary foreign workers for seasonal labour to produce much of the honey and vegetables available in this province,” said Hallett.

As for cattle producers, they have been more directly affected by Covid-19 than their grain farming counterparts, said Hallett.

“On April 20th, the meat processing plant in High River owned by Cargill, temporarily shut down due to an outbreak of Covid-19 among staff. This plant processes nearly 40 per cent of the cattle in Canada, and is one of only two plants in Western Canada,” he explained.

The immediate effect of this shutdown is that the number of buyers for fed cattle in western Canada has dropped nearly in half, and fed cattle will have to remain on farm and in feedlots until space becomes available at packing plants.

Hallett said that this leads to a domino effect which affects everyone in the cattle markets. There is no firm timeline yet for when packing will resume at a regular pace, but every cattle farmer in Alberta is hoping it will be soon.

“Pork and poultry producers are struggling with the same problems: unknown variables attached to getting their product to packaging.”

Every producer is dealing with uncertainty in the markets, he said.

“This will be the biggest factor for everyone in our agricultural industry for the next year, as nobody currently knows when life will return to some semblance of normalcy. Even simple neighbourly activities such as large group brandings and helping with seeding will be affected this spring as social distancing policies will likely remain in place.

“While the County of Stettler facilities are currently closed to public access, we are open for business and our Agricultural Services department is still available to assist and take calls and questions.”

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Commons approval sought for $9-billion emergency student aid package
Next story
UPDATED: 2020 Ponoka Stampede cancelled

Just Posted

UPDATED: 2020 Ponoka Stampede cancelled

Cattle raffle to go ahead, Stampede will return in 2021

Alberta expected to reopen in May

Province provides daily update

Sylvan Lake church provides free drive-thru pop-up market

The Alliance Community Church held the first of the weekly free markets on April 22

Sylvan Lake breweries win gold at Alberta Beer Awards

Snake Lake Brewing placed in the top three in three different categories at the annual awards

Sylvan Lake reopens Waste Transfer Site

The Waste Transfer Site reopened April 28 with modified operations

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Four young males arrested after shots fired on Ermineskin First Nation

Complaints of shots fired at around 2 a.m. April 29

Lacombe’s Mary C. Moore Public Library readying plans for when they can reopen

Library closed down March 17 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Stettler County producers continue to move ahead in spite of pandemic impact

‘Every producer is dealing with uncertainty in the markets’

Commons approval sought for $9-billion emergency student aid package

‘Right now, there is no link between those available jobs. There is no incentive to fill them’

More than half of Canadian companies seeing sales drop at least 20%: StatCan

A further one-fifth of businesses reported a revenue drop of between 20 per cent and 40 per cent

Loblaw reports Q1 profit and sales up as customers stockpiled supplies

Protecting workers costs company

Maple Leaf Foods says pandemic costs will add up to $20 million to Q2 expenses

Sales up in first quarter

‘How much can a person take?’ Flooding forces 13,000 from downtown Fort McMurray

25-kilometre ice jam causes flooding

Most Read