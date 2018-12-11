Stettler County vows to stay ‘neutral’ during Paradise Shores Court of Appeal process

Won’t send legal counsel to Alberta Court of Appeal

Stettler County council says it will remain ‘netural’ during the Paradise Shores appeal process.

Stettler County Reeve Larry Clarke called a special meeting Dec. 10 to decide if they should send legal counsel to represent the county at the hearing Dec. 19 in Calgary.

“We continue to trust this process,” said Reeve Clarke. “For our County to invest further financially in the outcome of this process, which is now in the hands of the Court of Appeal, would not be a fiscally responsible decision on our ratepayers behalf.”

He added that it would be a contradiction of the county’s beliefs in the system if they sent a representative on behalf of either the Development Authority or the SDAB.

READ MORE: Paradise Shores developer appeals Stettler County’s SDAB decision to slash size of its development

Yvette Cassidy, Chief Administrative Officer for the County of Stettler said they trust the process.

“We are confident with the decision rendered by our SDAB. Now it is up to the Court of Appeal to determine if the process and decision made by the SDAB was done so properly. We feel strongly, it is in the County of Stettler’s best interest to remain neutral and will trust the Court of Appeal process to commence. It will be up to the Court to determine whether the SDAB body made a legal error that affected the outcome of this case. There is nothing we feel we could add further to this determination, that isn’t laid out already in the very thorough and well-written decision provided to us by the SDAB.”

READ MORE: Paradise Shore’s lawyer granted adjournment of SDAB hearing

In November the SDAB reached a decision to reduce the density of Paradise Shores along Buffalo Lake from 750 to 168. The developer then filed an appeal with the Alberta Court of Appeal.


