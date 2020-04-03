￼Stettler Emergency Services personnel will be doing an ‘appreciation parade’

Event is to show appreciation to both front line and essential workers in Stettler

￼Stettler Emergency Services personnel will be doing an ‘appreciation parade’ on Tuesday, April 7th starting at 3 p.m. at the Recreation Centre.

The goal is to show their appreciation for all the amazing front line and essential workers in town.

“We are also hoping to boost our community spirit during this pandemic,” said Tracey Marko, a detachment clerk here in Stettler.

She added that these parades may be an ongoing event in the community.

She also reminded residents that social distancing will be an essential thing to remember as they gather to watch the parade and show their support.

As mentioned, the parade begins at the Recreation Centre and then heads west on 44th Ave. turning right onto 70th St.

The parade then continues east along Hwy. 12 and then south onto Hwy. 56. Then it turns west past the hospital on 47th Ave.

The route continues north on 61st St. and then east onto 50th A Ave.

It will follow this route to 55th St. and then north again past Paragon Place before it’s back onto Hwy. 56 heading east and then south on Main Street.

Finally, from there, the route will wind its way back around to the detachment.

