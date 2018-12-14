Stettler man found guilty of illegally trafficking wildlife

Hunting license suspended for three years

“I was just trying to feed my family, that’s all,” a man told Stettler provincial court before being sentenced.

Trevor David Thomas pleaded guilty Dec. 13 to unlawfully trafficking in wildlife. Crown prosecutor Shawn Frank withdrew three other related wildlife charges.

Crown told the court that on March 15 Fish and Wildlife suspected Thomas had incriminating photos and text messages of illegal activities and obtained a search warrant to seize his cell on April 6.

A forensic search of Thomas’ cell phone revealed Thomas was attempting to illegally buy $174 worth of elk meat.

Judge W.A. Skinner gave Thomas a $2,500 fine and three-year hunting suspension.



