Stettler man sentenced to four years for manslaughter

A Stettler man was sentenced to four years in prison for manslaughter after an additional charge was withdrawn.

Byron Ervin Dinsmore, 22, of Stettler was arrested in April after Stettler RCMP officers received reports of a deceased man at a residence in the community.

Dinsmore was initially charged with manslaughter with a firearm and indignity to a body.

While he plead guilty to the manslaughter charge, the second charge was ultimately withdrawn and when Dinsmore appeared in Red Deer Provincial Court on Oct. 11 he was given the four-year sentence, along with a 10-year ban on owning firearms.

