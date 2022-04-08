Stettler RCMP arrest one after search warrant

The Stettler RCMP have made an arrest after serving a search warrant on a Stettler residence.

An investigation was initiated on April 4 after Stettler RCMP received a complaint from the Stettler Hospital and Care Centre that a patient had been treated for a serious, but not-life threatening, gunshot wound.

With support from the Central Alberta General Investigation Section, the Central Alberta Crime Reduction Unit, and a Wetaskiwin Police Dog Services Team, the Stettler RCMP executed a search warrant on a Stettler residence on May 7.

RCMP members arrested one suspect without incident during the execution of the warrant.

Morley Roland Savage, 25, of Stettler has been charged with:

-Aggravated assault

-Careless use of a firearm

-Unauthorized possession of a firearm

-Possession of a firearm/ammunition while prohibited

-Possession of ammunition while prohibited

Savage will remain in custody until his next court date on April 14.

“This was an isolated incident and there was not a concern or risk to the general public,” said RCMP media officer Cpl. Troy Savinkoff, via a media release.

“The schools in close proximity enacted a hold and secure protocol until RCMP completed their planned actions at an area residence.”

Stettler detachment commander Bruce Holliday credited being able to access outside teams for the conclusion of the investigation.

“The RCMP’s ability to access regional resources that offer specialized skills in support of smaller rural detachments significantly increases our effectiveness during high risk, more intensive, investigations such as these,” said Holliday.

