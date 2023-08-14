An RCMP cruiser. The Stettler RCMP has arrested a pair after a pursuit taking through multiple detachment areas. (Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)

An RCMP cruiser. The Stettler RCMP has arrested a pair after a pursuit taking through multiple detachment areas. (Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)

Stettler RCMP arrest pair after pursuit

The Stettler RCMP, with the assistance of surrounding agencies, arrested a pair of from Red Deer following a pursuit at the end of July.

On July 28, the Stettler RCMP detachment was alerted by the Bashaw detachment of a stolen truck which had been possibly involved in an Alix armed robbery.

Officers from Bashaw had attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle; however, it fled and the officers ended up losing it.

The trail was picked up a short time later in a rural area northwest of Stettler by officers from that detachment who began following while requesting authorization to begin pursuit, which was granted.

The pursuit headed west, back towards Alix; south of town the pursuit was called off when the public risk was deemed to be too high.

Later, the truck was found abandoned in a grain field near Joffre, Alta.; the Red Deer Police Dog Service, RCMP Emergency Response Team, and officers from Red Deer, Blackfalds, Bashaw, and Stettler descended on the scene and began searching for the suspects.

After being successfully being tracked by the dog team, two suspects were arrested and transported back to the Stettler detachment.

Tyler Scott, 30, and Sierra Park, 22, of Red Deer each face multiple charges including flight from police, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes.

Scott was remanded into custody pending his next appearance in Red Court of Justice on Sept. 14.

Park was released from custody after a judicial release hearing, with her next court date on Aug. 29 in Red Der.

