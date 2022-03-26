Stettler RCMP, county peace officers work together to recover vehicle, apprehend suspect

Stettler County peace officers working jointly with the Stettler RCMP were able to quickly conclude the matter of a stolen vehicle on March 23.

The Stettler RCMP detachment received a complaint of a stolen New Holland Backhoe that day, and proceeded to head to the scene.

While on their way, the members were notified by Stettler County peace officers that the backhoe had been located in the Hamlet of Botha and had apprehended the suspect.

On their arrival, Stettler RCMP members took custody of the accused offender and transported him back to cells in Stettler.

Kyle Jacob Grams, 33, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of weapons and ammunition contrary to a court order, obstruction of a peace officer, and multiple charges related to the Traffic Safety Act.

After a judicial hearing, Grams was remanded in custody until a hearing on March 25 in Red Deer Provincial Court.

“As Stettler detachment moves forward with our Crime Prevention Initiatives, we have continued to work with neighbouring detachments and our enforcement partners,” said S/Sgt Bruce Holliday, the Stettler detachment commander via a press release.

“The support by our County Peace Officers and the specialized skills of the Central Alberta Crime Reduction Unit has shown the importance of working together to address those individuals that are having a negative impact in rural Alberta.”

Anyone witnessing suspicious or criminal activity are asked to contact their local RCMP detachment.

