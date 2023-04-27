Stettler RCMP investigate fraud, 43-year-old man arrested

A 43-year-old Stettler man has been arrested and is charged for allegedly committing fraud.

On June 20, 2022, Stettler RCMP says it received a report of a “significant fraud” from a hotel in the town.

A police investigation revealed the suspect transferred over $160,000 from the hotel to their personal bank account over a period of time, RCMP claim.

On April 18, 2023, the 43-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000.

His next court appearance is set for May 11 at Stettler Court of Justice.



