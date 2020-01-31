Stettler RCMP investigating shooting incident and seeking public assistance

RCMP are trying to establish a time-line of events and clarify the nature of this incident

Stettler RCMP are looking for assistance in determining the nature of a shooting incident which is believed to have occurred between 4 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Jan. 22nd, 2020.

An elderly female was driving in the area of Secondary Hwy. 55, north of Hwy. 12 and became lost and disoriented. The female was located unharmed on Jan. 22nd at a residence unknown to her on Range Road 18-0 near Township Road 395.

Investigation revealed that the car she was driving was shot once causing damage to the front windshield.

The bullet missed hitting her and she was not injured. The female is not aware of when the gun shot occurred.

Description of the female’s vehicle: Grey 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe.

RCMP are trying to establish a time-line of events and clarify the nature of this incident. Stettler RCMP are asking anyone that may have seen this vehicle during these hours, driving in the above referenced areas and possibly onto residential properties, to contact them with any information.

Stettler RCMP can be reached at 403-742-3382. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

