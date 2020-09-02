Stettler RCMP investigating theft of unique oilfield equipment

It is possible that these tools have been discarded or that the suspects are trying to sell them

The RCMP are investigating the theft of tools which, while valuable, will not benefit any member of the public.

It is possible that these tools have been discarded or that the suspects are trying to sell them, police said in a news release asking for the public’s help in recovering the equipment.

On Aug. 4th, a complaint was received that a locked compound was broken into and unknown suspects removed tools from the back of a truck parked in the compound.

The equipment includes aVivax Metro tech line locator, as well as a transmitter, digitron gauge, crystal gauge and odorator.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stettler RCMP at 403-742-3382, or to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

