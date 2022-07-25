Stettler RCMP member in officer involved shooting

The investigation has been turned over to ASIRT

A member of the Stettler RCMP detachment was in an officer-involved shooting on July 24.

Members had been dispatched a little after 10 p.m. to a residence after receiving a report of a disturbance in front of a residence in town.

While patrolling the area, members were flagged down by a female who alleged she had been threatened by an adult male with a weapon.

Members continued patrolling a shortly thereafter located a male in a nearby alley.

According to a media release received on July 25, “an interaction occurred wherein one officer discharged their service weapon and another discharged a conducted energy weapon.”

Members provided first aid while waiting for EMS, who then passed care to STARS Air Ambulance who transported the suspect to Edmonton where he is listed in stable condition.

Stettler RCMP, with the assistance of Three Hills and Bashaw detachments, contained the scene and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has taken over the investigation into the shooting.

“The Alberta RCMP believes in processes that seek facts and it’s important that processes taken to assess the actions of all those involved, including the police, are fair, transparent, and defend-able,” write Corporal Susan Richter, an Alberta RCMP media relations officer.

“Independent of ASIRT’s investigation, the Alberta RCMP’s internal review process has been implemented to gather a full account of what took place during this incident.”

Per policy, the director of law enforcement was notified of the incident, along with the RCMP internal review process, which will include reviewing training, policy, police response, and the duty status of the members involved.

