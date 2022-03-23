Stettler RCMP recover stolen vehicle near Gadsby

During the evening of March 16 and into the early morning hours of March 17, members of the Stettler RCMP detachment were on the road in support of the Coronation and Killam-Forestburg detachments assisting in the locating of a stolen vehicle.

In the early morning hours of March 17, Stettler and Bashaw RCMP members responded to a report of a stolen school bus near the Hamlet of Gadsby.

The stolen school bus was recovered and a male in close proximity to the scene believed to be involved was taken into custody.

Kyle Jacob Grams, 33, was assessed in hospital and treated for minor injuries before being taken into police custody and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, flight from police, and possession of weapons/ammunition contrary to a court order.

Grams, of no-fixed-address, has been ordered to appear in Stettler Court on May 22.

Anyone witnessing or suspecting a crime in the community is asked to contact the Stettler RCMP detachment at 403-742-3381.

For those wishing to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.p3tips.com or via the p3 tips app available on Apple or Google mobile stores.

