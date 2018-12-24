Stettler RCMP respond to armed robbery

Savage charged with robbery with a firearm

Stettler RCMP arrested a Stettler man after an armed robbery.

According to Stettler RCMP Sgt. Phil Penny, police responded to an armed robbery complaint on Dec. 10 at about 10:10 a.m.

The victim gave the suspect a ride to the Stettler area. The suspect, identified as Morley Roland Savage, 21, allegedly produced a firearm, stole the vehicle and told the victim to leave the area on foot.

The victim wasn’t injured in the incident.

Lacombe Police Service located the stolen vehicle on Dec. 13 at about 8:30 a.m. Savage was driving the vehicle and was arrested.

RELATED: Stettler provincial court briefs

Savage was charged with robbery with a firearm, careless use of a firearm, using a firearm in the commission of an offence and additional related offences.

Savage appeared before a Justice of the Peace but was remanded in custody and appears in court Jan. 7.

READ MORE: Trial set for John Savage for 2016 aggravated assault charges


lisa.joy@stettlerindependent.com
