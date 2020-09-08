Stettler RCMP seek to identify armed robbery suspect

At 1:08 a.m. on Aug. 22nd, the Stettler RCMP responded to a 911 call at the Stettler Hotel

  Sep. 8, 2020
The RCMP are seeking public assistance in identifying a male who attempted an armed robbery at the Stettler Hotel on August 22, 2020.

At 1:08 a.m., the Stettler RCMP responded to a 911 call at the hotel.

A male suspect entered from the back door and was seen carrying a handgun. When the male could not locate a staff member, he apparently became nervous and fled the hotel. No one was injured, and nothing was taken during this incident.

The male is described as:

– 5’8” to 6’ tall

– slim build, wearing a black baseball cap and a black balaclava

– Believed to be Caucasian

If you have information about this incident or the male involved, please contact the Stettler RCMP at 403-742-3382. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

-Submitted

