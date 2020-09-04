Stettler student asked to leave school for not wearing mask

“Together and with understanding, it is our belief that we can all be successful.”

A Grade 12 student in Stettler who refused to wear a mask was asked to leave the school on Sept. 2nd, officials say.

According to a statement from Clearview Public Schools, “Clearview Public Schools can share that we are following the direction by Alberta Education and the Chief Medical Officer of Health Order 33-2020 regarding use of facial masks in schools.

“For the safety of students and staff, we are asking for masks to be worn where the Chief Medical Officer has required this, including in common areas and hallways and for students in Grade 4 to 12.

“Where a student refuses to wear a mask and where age-appropriate, the legal guardian will be asked to pick up the student from the school,” noted the statement.

”Where a student or staff member requires accommodation to the need to wear a mask due to physical, medical, or mental health considerations, these accommodations are provided. This process was followed involving a Grade 12 student on Wednesday, September 2.”

The statement also added that in the event that any person refuses to leave school property by request of the school principal in accordance with Education Act s.197(f) and Education Act s.256, the student (if age-appropriate) and the legal guardian would be informed that RCMP may be requested for help.

Associate Superintendent Peter Neale said the RCMP did not have involvement with the Grade 12 student on Sept. 2nd at Wm. E. Hay Stettler Secondary Campus.

“It’s in the best interests of everybody,” he said of the Province’s protocols. “What would be fair to say is that for those parents who don’t believe masks are needed, there are a lot of parents that do,” he said. “We are all part of a community, part of a society and we have to figure out ways to work together.”

The statement also goes on to say, “We regret that one of our Clearview families has chosen to communicate on social media regarding an incident involving a student at one of our schools, and Clearview continues to seek conversations with any family that has questions on what we can do together.

“Clearview would like all our families to know that we are seeking to be compliant with the direction provided by Alberta Education and the Chief Medical Officer, and that we want to ensure a safe learning environment for all staff and students.

“Together and with understanding, it is our belief that we can all be successful.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Inappropriate’ says Edmonton woman of post by Sylvan Lake restaurant
Next story
Full scale test next step for GLWS

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce announce business award finalists

There are two new categories to the awards this year Business Resiliency and Business Philanthropy

‘Inappropriate’ says Edmonton woman of post by Sylvan Lake restaurant

Kristi-Lee Bolton, owner of Hockey Central, says the post on Aug. 27 was not meant to be offensive

Alberta COVID-19 cases increase by 130 on Thursday

Red Deer jumps to 13 active COVID-19 cases

‘Landlords beware’ warns Sylvan Lake woman whose home was wrecked by former tenants

Wendy Sauvageau says the damage done to her home is making her reconsider renting it out

Alberta RCMP gives businesses tips for ATM security

· The three highest months for ATM thefts occurred between September and November

LIVE: Community gathers for monumental totem pole raising along B.C.’s Highway of Tears

The totem pole is to honour murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls

Stettler student asked to leave school for not wearing mask

“Together and with understanding, it is our belief that we can all be successful.”

Bolstering awareness is the key reason behind Overdose Awareness Day

A special event was held Aug. 31st at Stettler FCSS to mark the day as well

Trudeau says program extension delayed some CERB payments

Trudeau is planning to unveil what he promises will be a bold economic recovery plan in a throne speech on Sept. 23

Full scale test next step for GLWS

Hope is filter will contain Prussian Carp eggs from entering Gull Lake

Central Alberta rancher-turned-writer brings life experiences into fiction

J.L. Cole explores the complexities of relationships in debut novel Silver Heights

Wetaskiwin Manluk Centre re-opening following staff testing positive for COVID-19

The Manluk Centre: Wetaskiwin Regional Aquatics & Fitness will re-open Sept. 5, 2020.

New report details impact of COVID-19 on child health in Canada

In recent months, the harsh realities facing young Canadians have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic

Provincial park user fees could be a possibility in Alberta

Alberta Parks is looking for opinions on user fees for provincial parks

Most Read