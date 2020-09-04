Stettler student asked to leave school for not wearing mask

“Together and with understanding, it is our belief that we can all be successful.”

A Grade 12 student in Stettler who refused to wear a mask was asked to leave the school on Sept. 2nd, officials say.

According to a statement from Clearview Public Schools, “Clearview Public Schools can share that we are following the direction by Alberta Education and the Chief Medical Officer of Health Order 33-2020 regarding use of facial masks in schools.

“For the safety of students and staff, we are asking for masks to be worn where the Chief Medical Officer has required this, including in common areas and hallways and for students in Grade 4 to 12.

“Where a student refuses to wear a mask and where age-appropriate, the legal guardian will be asked to pick up the student from the school,” noted the statement.

”Where a student or staff member requires accommodation to the need to wear a mask due to physical, medical, or mental health considerations, these accommodations are provided. This process was followed involving a Grade 12 student on Wednesday, September 2.”

The statement also added that in the event that any person refuses to leave school property by request of the school principal in accordance with Education Act s.197(f) and Education Act s.256, the student (if age-appropriate) and the legal guardian would be informed that RCMP may be requested for help.

Associate Superintendent Peter Neale said the RCMP did not have involvement with the Grade 12 student on Sept. 2nd at Wm. E. Hay Stettler Secondary Campus.

“It’s in the best interests of everybody,” he said of the Province’s protocols. “What would be fair to say is that for those parents who don’t believe masks are needed, there are a lot of parents that do,” he said. “We are all part of a community, part of a society and we have to figure out ways to work together.”

The statement also goes on to say, “We regret that one of our Clearview families has chosen to communicate on social media regarding an incident involving a student at one of our schools, and Clearview continues to seek conversations with any family that has questions on what we can do together.

“Clearview would like all our families to know that we are seeking to be compliant with the direction provided by Alberta Education and the Chief Medical Officer, and that we want to ensure a safe learning environment for all staff and students.

“Together and with understanding, it is our belief that we can all be successful.”