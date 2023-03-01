Composite drawing of suspect wanted in home robberies. (RCMP photo)

Stettler, Three Hills RCMP remain on hunt for robbery suspect

Three Hills and Stettler RCMP officers remain on the hunt for an individual wanted in connection with a pair of break-and-enters in early February.

A little after 8 a.m. on Feb. 6, Three Hills RCMP received a complaint from a homeowner in Kneehill County that their home had been broken into and possessions had been stolen.

The homeowner confronted the suspect, who pulled a knife on the homeowner before fleeing the scene. The homeowner ended up with “a minor cut” from the confrontation.

Around two hours later, Stettler RCMP officers were alerted to a break-and-enter to a home on Highway 56 in Stettler County.

Thanks to a home security system on the homeowner was able to watch the suspect breaking into the home. Several items were stolen from the garage before the suspect again fled the scene.

Due to the descriptions of both suspects, the RCMP believes both robberies were conducted by same person.

The suspect is described as a fair or medium complexion male, possibly in his 40s, with grey hair, and wearing a grey-blue puffer jacket.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a red single-cab, older model, pick up truck.

If anyone has any information regarding these break-ins, contact Stettler RCMP at 403-742-3381 or Three Hills RCMP at 403-443-5538.

For those wishing to remain anonymous, contact Alberta Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.p3tips.com, or via the P3 Tips app available on Apple and Android devices.

To report a crime in progress, call 911.

The RCMP encourages “the public to report any criminal or suspicious activity,” notes Cst. Tim VanderPloeg, in the media release.

“Reports tell us where to look, who to look for, and where to patrol in the future.”

