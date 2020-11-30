Stettler Town and Country Museum hosts ‘Light the Night’

This year’s rendition is drive-through only, but will still prove to be a dazzling display

A scene from last year’s Light the Night fundraiser at the Stettler Town and Country Museum. This year’s rendition is on a drive-through basis only, but it still promises to be a not-to-be-missed seasonal highlight. (Independent file photo)

Stettler Town and Country Museum is gearing up to showcase the sparkling ‘Light the Night’ fundraiser through December.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be the annual gingerbread house contest on site, but folks are encouraged to check out this year’s array of Christmas lights on the grounds and museum buildings on a drive-through basis only, said Karen Wahlund, Stettler Town and Country Museum manager.

Unfortunately, visitors won’t be able to leave their vehicles, but it’s still a wonderful seasonal site to behold.

“We won’t be doing our Gingerbread House competition where people can come in and look at the houses,” she explained, adding that there are plans to host an online version of that. For more details, please call Karen at 403-742-4534.

“We aren’t allowed to have people walk around the displays this year. But people can still come, stay in their vehicles and enjoy our lights,” she said. “They just have to stay in their cars.

There are well over 2,000 lights lighting up the grounds – that’s how many Wahlund and her volunteers work at putting up. “And that’s not including any of the buildings and displays, too. So you could probably multiply that number quite easily,” she added.

Meanwhile, the lights will be on display Fridays and Saturdays through December until Christmas from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Additional dates include Dec. 20th through to Dec. 24th as well.

Local businesses and organizations also each have one of the buildings on the grounds to decorate.

It started in 2014 and has grown every year and more and more people keep coming as the word is getting out, she said.

“Last year, we had 1,000 vehicles come through during the 10 days that we were open.”

Light the Night is also a key fundraiser for the Stettler Town and Country Museum so donations are appreciated.

“It’s one of our bigger fundraisers,” she said, adding that volunteers will be onhand each night to collect cash donations in a safe manner according to restrictions. Donations for the food bank are also accepted and appreciated, she said.

“It has really contributed to (building) community spirit since we started it,” said Wahlund.

Again, for more information, contact Karen at the Museum at 403-742-4534. The Museum is located at 6502 – 44th Ave.