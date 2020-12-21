photo

Stettler’s Points West Living confirms seven COVID-19 cases

Cases include five residents and two staff members

Stettler’s Points West Living has confirmed seven cases amongst some staff and residents.

Carol Dyck, general manager of Points West, said two staff members and five residents have been confirmed as having been infected with the virus.

“We have two staff members and five residents, but the good news is that it’s all in one area – we’ve got them all isolated,” she said. “We’ve also got full (personal protective wear), face shields, masks, gown, gloves – everything we need. Our goal is to keep it contained and to get through this,” she said, adding that it’s unknown how the virus came into the building.

“It just matters now that we keep it contained as best we can,” she said.

One of the staffers is asymptomatic and the other is experiencing some symptoms but is recovering. Of the five residents, two were of particular concern due to other medical conditions. “We are taking extra precautions,” she said.

Meanwhile, guests allowances are down to essential visitors only which is of course hard especially at Christmastime, she said.

“We just can’t afford to have this spread anywhere.”

On a seasonal note, staff at Points West Living Stettler, along with several community members, have succeeded in brightening up the season with a special musical project.

“We had four family members (take part), we also had the high school send us a little message, and we some of our own staff members contribute, and we even had some of our residents included, too. So we are going to put this little virtual concert together – it’s probably about 45 minutes long I think – and we can play it over and over again for our residents,” she explained.

Contributors to the project include Garry Fix who taped a song and sent it in, as did Town Councillor Malcolm Fischer.

Eric Rahn, the band teacher at William E. Hay Stettler Secondary Campus, also put together a little presentation to be included as well, said Dyck.

“Myself and a couple of other staff members also put together a (rendition) of the poem The Night Before Christmas,” she said. “So there is a little bit of everything.

“Also, a couple of our residents who are really good singers did a song for it also,” she said.

“In addition, we have a Christmas card project going where many of the school kids as well as other members of the public have sent cards to our residents. We received over 300 cards from various groups which means each resident will receive three cards each.”

Of course, the Christmas season overall looks quite different this year as well.

In normal years, there are potlucks and a family dinner with all the trimmings, to name just a couple of popular holiday traditions at Points West.

“There are lots of local new Canadians who bring their international homemade dishes to the potluck and it’s so much fun, but we couldn’t do that this year,” she said. Instead, some special foods will be prepared for a celebratory meal.

The family dinner of course couldn’t be held either, but there were plans for another special dinner last week.

Looking back over the past year, there have been a number of challenges with keeping COVID-19 at bay. But there has been a silver lining in it all.

“In some ways, it’s brought us all closer together because we all have a common foe,” she said, reflecting on the year. “We are working together to make it safe for everyone, and the staff has been just amazing.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
The empty chair: Canadians face first Christmas without loved ones lost to COVID-19
Next story
5 things we’ve learned about COVID-19 since the pandemic struck

Just Posted

Black Press Media file photo
Snowfall warning in effect for central and southern Alberta

A snowfall of 15 to 25 cm is expected.

The natural ice skating rinks on Sylvan Lake opened officially on Dec. 19, and if you are there after the sun sets you will get a special surprise placed in the ice itself. (Photo Submitted)
Sylvan Lake rink open in time for Christmas

The skating rinks on the lake opened officially on Dec. 19

Photo by Andrea Swainson
Sounds of the Season: Together in Song

A virtual Christmas Concert by local performers presented by Sylvan Lake News

A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020. Health Canada has reversed course on home test kits for COVID-19, saying it will now review applications for such devices. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Gov’t of Alberta reports another 1,286 COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Alberta’s central zone has 1,508 active cases

More than 400 COVID-19 cases reported in Alberta Wednesday, according to multiple reports. (File photo)
1,352 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths reported Saturday

AHS central zone has 1,450 active cases

Dr. Srinivas Murthy, who works in the intensive care unit at B.C. Children’s Hospital, poses for a photograph in Vancouver, on Friday, December 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
5 things we’ve learned about COVID-19 since the pandemic struck

It’s difficult to believe the year is almost over

3-year-old Nathaniel O’Blenis holding the chocolate bear that Gary the garbage man gave him. Photo/ Amanda O’Blenis. 3-year-old Nathaniel O’Blenis holding the chocolate bear that Gary the garbage man gave him. Photo/ Amanda O’Blenis.
Wetaskiwin boy tracks down his favourite garbage man to give him a Christmas gift

Community gets behind local Wetaskiwin mom and son in their quest to find Gary the garbage man.

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Ponoka RCMP arrest male for kidnapping

Dennis Tyler Rattlesnake, 35, is facing charges of unlawful confinement, aggravated assault

photo
Stettler’s Points West Living confirms seven COVID-19 cases

Cases include five residents and two staff members

In this Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 photo made available by NASA, Saturn, top, and Jupiter, below, are seen after sunset from Shenandoah National Park in Luray, Va. The two planets are drawing closer to each other in the sky as they head towards a “great conjunction” on Monday, Dec. 21, where the two giant planets will appear a tenth of a degree apart. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)
Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn, dubbed ‘Christmas Star,’ visible tonight

Stargazers typically gather in groups at observatories or with backyard telescopes for such events

Jaclyn Mountain says her mother, Cindy Mountain, seen in an undated handout photo, would be thrilled to see her Port Coquitlam, B.C., home decked out in Christmas lights for the first time in15 years. Cindy Mountain, of ‘Namgis First Nation in Alert Bay, B.C., died of COVID-19 in April at age 59. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-The Mountain Family, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
The empty chair: Canadians face first Christmas without loved ones lost to COVID-19

Here are the stories of how Canadians who lost loved ones to COVID-19 are coping with Christmas grief

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton on Friday, March 20, 2020. Two southern Alberta churches and three individuals are to be in a Calgary court today to argue that the province’s COVID-19 restrictions “cancel Christmas” and infringe on their constitutional rights. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Temporary injunction sought against Alberta COVID-19 restrictions at Christmas

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced the stricter rules to try to bring down stubbornly high COVID-19 cases

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes the save as Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) and Canucks' Quinn Hughes (43) battle during NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association have settled on a framework for the upcoming season, pending the approval of each side’s executive board and Canadian health officials. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
NHL, NHLPA reach deal for 56-game season starting Jan. 13

Deal comes as pandemic continues

Cindy Savage
Brightening up the Christmas season through the gift of flowers in Stettler

‘The community is full of very generous, kind-hearted people who really have a lot of empathy for what is going on.’

Most Read