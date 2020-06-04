Still no confirmed active COVID-19 cases in Red Deer, central zone

There are 15 new confirmed cases were in Alberta, the province said Thursday

There are still no confirmed active COVID-19 cases in Alberta’s central zone, according to the provincial government.

Geospatial mapping on the government website shows the City of Red Deer has 37 recovered cases and Red Deer County has 15.

Lacombe County and Ponoka County both have three recovered cases, while the City of Lacombe, Stettler County and Clearwater County have two each.

Of the total 7,091 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alberta, 334 are active, 6,611 have recovered and 146 have died. This is one more death than Wednesday’s update report showed.

There are currently 48 people in hospital due to the virus – six of those individuals have been admitted into an intensive care unit.

Provincially, 275,524 have been completed.

