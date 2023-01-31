Pictured here is an image from an Ice Dragon Boat racing event in Ottawa. Photo submitted

There is still time to sign up for the Ice Dragon Boat Racing event, slated to run Feb. 10-11 on Sylvan Lake.

Held in only three other Canadian communities, this will mark a first for holding the event in western Canada, said Monique Pummings, the Town’s director of recreation, culture, tourism, and economic development.

The Town is working with the Montreal-based Mission Dragon Boat in planning the event.

“We are up to 19 teams so far,” said Pummings. “We have also opened up individual registration, so if somebody doesn’t have a team, they can still register as an individual and we will put them on a team. So everybody has an opportunity to take part.”

Each team will consist of eight to 10 ‘paddlers’ plus a steer person and a drummer.

On the 10th, teams will have an opportunity to book a practice time, and then the actual races are slated to run on Feb. 11.

There will be trophies and medals to hand down for the various categories, too.

In the meantime, there is still time for teams to sign on as well – be they from a local business, an organization, or just a group of friends or family members, for example.

The goal is to have 20 teams take part, but as Pummings pointed out, the more teams that sign on, the more fun it will be.

The event is open to anyone over the age of 13 and parental consent is required if participants are under 18.

Pummings also noted that there will also be prizes for things like the best-dressed team or best team spirit.

The actual Ice Dragon Boat Race track will be 100m.

Unfortunately, the Ottawa event had to be canceled this year due to poor ice conditions, so it’s possible some folks who had planned to take part in that event may join in the Sylvan Lake festivities.

Whatever the case, Pummings said those in attendance will no doubt enjoy a terrific event.

“This is for our community, so we just want everyone to come out and have a really good time,” she said “It’s going to be an amazing event.”