Stony Plain RCMP investigating 30-car pile up

Stony Plain RCMP are investigating a 30 vehicle pile up near Spruce Grove and Alberta RCMP are recommending people avoid travelling today.
Other media sources say the pile-up happened on Hwy 16 at the Century Road overpass by Spruce Grove after a semi jackknifed, which resulted in dozens of vehicles colliding.
EB Hwy16 east of Century Rd, near Spruce Grove – Jackknifed Semi – Expect major delays heading EB. (1:21pm) #ABRoads pic.twitter.com/A20lcANEyy
— 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) December 29, 2018
According to S/Sgt. Rodney Koscielny, Risk Manager, Northern Alberta, Western Alberta, and Central Alberta are currently experiencing heavy snowfall and extremely poor road conditions.
Please be advised of heavy snow in north, central and western #Alberta. Travel is not advised at this time. https://t.co/jUuqnfKOkq
— RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) December 29, 2018
Environment Canada has issued blowing snow, wind warnings and advisories for parts of Alberta. #ABRoads #ABStorm For locations go to Environment Canada
RCMP haven’t said if there are injuries.
Update: EB Hwy16 east of Century Rd, near Spruce Grove is now open after earlier multiple MVC. Jackknifed Semi has been cleared as well. (3:36pm) #ABRoads #yegtraffic https://t.co/PiuSDNYmal
— 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) December 29, 2018
More to come.