Stony Plain RCMP re-route traffic away from the jackknifed semi and 30 car pile up Dec. 29. Photo by Amy Jean Edwards-Bird

Stony Plain RCMP investigating 30-car pile up

RCMP advise against travelling on Alberta roads today

Stony Plain RCMP are investigating a 30 vehicle pile up near Spruce Grove and Alberta RCMP are recommending people avoid travelling today.

READ MORE: RCMP confirm death of 47-year-old man in collision north of Lacombe

Other media sources say the pile-up happened on Hwy 16 at the Century Road overpass by Spruce Grove after a semi jackknifed, which resulted in dozens of vehicles colliding.

According to S/Sgt. Rodney Koscielny, Risk Manager, Northern Alberta, Western Alberta, and Central Alberta are currently experiencing heavy snowfall and extremely poor road conditions.

Environment Canada has issued blowing snow, wind warnings and advisories for parts of Alberta. #ABRoads #ABStorm For locations go to Environment Canada

RCMP haven’t said if there are injuries.


lisa.joy@stettlerindependent.com
More to come.

 

Amy Jean Edwards-Bird took this photo today of traffic backed up near Spruce Grove just before the Jennifer Heil overpass going east. (Facebook photo)

511 Alberta photo

