Storm packing snow and rain paralyzes parts of Lebanon

Among those affected are tens of thousands of Syrian refugees

A winter storm packing heavy rain and snow has turned streets in Lebanon into rivers of water and mud and paralyzed parts of the country.

Among those affected Tuesday are tens of thousands of Syrian refugees many of whom live in tent settlements.

In the eastern Bekaa Valley, Syrian refugees stayed indoors next to diesel or wood heaters as snow covered their flimsy tents.

Authorities closed the highway linking Beirut with the Syrian capital Damascus after parts of it that cut through high mountains became covered with snow.

Most schools were closed Tuesday and the Lebanese education minister called for school to be closed even on the coast for a second day Wednesday.

The storm dubbed “Norma” began Saturday and is expected to reach its peak Tuesday night.

The Associated Press

