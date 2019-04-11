Stormy Daniels’ ex-lawyer Avenatti could go to prison for 335 years

Michael Avenatti is alleged to have committed 36 counts of embezzlement, fraud, cheating on taxes

In this April 1, 2019 file photo, attorney Michael Avenatti arrives at federal court in Santa Ana, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Attorney Michael Avenatti has been charged in a 36-count federal indictment alleging he stole millions of dollars from clients, did not pay his taxes, committed bank fraud and lied in bankruptcy proceedings, federal prosecutors in California said Thursday.

Avenatti, 48, was indicted late Wednesday by a Southern California grand jury on a raft of additional charges following his arrest last month in New York on two related counts and for allegedly trying to shake down Nike for up to $25 million.

READ MORE: Stormy Daniels’ ex-lawyer Avenatti charged with trying to extort millions from Nike

“These four areas of criminal conduct alleged in the indictment are all linked to one another because money generated from one set of crimes appears in other sets — typically in the form of payments to lull victims and to prevent Mr. Avenatti’s financial house of cards from collapsing,” U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna told reporters.

A jet co-owned by Avenatti was seized Wednesday as part of the ongoing investigation, officials said.

The attorney best known for representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump said Thursday on Twitter that he will plead not guilty to the California charges, which carry a potential prison sentence of 335 years in prison.

“I look forward to the entire truth being known as opposed to a one-sided version meant to sideline me,” he wrote.

The new charges do not include the New York extortion case alleging Avenatti demanded millions to stay quiet about claims he planned to reveal about Nike paying high school players. Avenatti has said he expects to be cleared in that case.

The 61-page Southern California indictment alleges Avenatti embezzled from a paraplegic man and four other clients and deceived them by shuffling money between accounts to pay off small portions of what they were due to lull them into thinking they were getting paid.

Avenatti is also charged with not paying personal income taxes, not paying taxes for his various businesses, including two law firms, and pocketing payroll taxes from the Tully’s Coffee chain that he owned, the indictment said.

Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
NDP candidate Robyn O’Brien wants to upgrade health care in Innisfail-Sylvan Lake
Next story
La Loche school shooter argues for youth sentence

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Grade 12 students honoured by faith community

Bibles for Grads was held the afternoon of April 10 at the Community Centre

Election candidates hold forum at Sylvan Lake high school

This forum allow students at the high school to become a part of the diplomatic process

No government can bring back Alberta oil boom, experts say

By early next decade, power from solar and wind expected to be as cheap or cheaper than fossil fuels

Calgary man arrested with 4.5 kilograms of cocaine in Ontario

Teh 44-year-old was found with the cocaine in his car

2018 Budget surplus gives Sylvan Lake residents lowers proposed taxes

Town Council approved a reduction of both residential and non-residential taxes thanks to a surplus

Happy National Pet Day: Here’s a look at the six richest pets of all time

From Boo the Pomeranian to Grumpy Cat, these six pets had more money than most people see in a lifetime

Calgary man arrested after using unmarked police car as getaway vehicle

Suspect was stopped for running away by a police dog

Edmonton Pride Festival cancelled this year citing ‘current events’

Festival organizers have cancelled this year’s event, due to ‘current political and social environment.’

U.S. and Canadian pipeline delays add appeal to creative options for oil transport, transformation

Trans Mountain expansion and Keystone XL pipeline projects in court limbo trigger new ideas to get oil to market

Speaker says Philpott’s caucus ejection not a matter of MP privilege

House of Commons Speaker Geoff Regan says that he has no role in deciding how caucuses conduct themselves

Scheer repeats alleged libel, goads Trudeau to follow through on lawsuit threat

Trudeau had threatened to sue Scheer for his comments on the SNC-Lavalin affair

Keeping Canada’s power on will require 20,000 new workers by 2022

Almost 107,000 people are employed directly in the electricity industry in Canada

Edmonton woman quits Claire’s after refusing to pierce tearful seven-year-old’s ears

The company says it has reiterated and clarified its policy to all staff

U.S. court wrongly took money from 9/11 widow and daughter

The 7-0 decision ends a decade-long dispute between a probate court and Carolyne Hynes

Most Read