Strathcona County RCMP charge Eckville man for firearms, drugs

RCMP found the suspects at a high risk traffic stop on April 11 as a result of a 911 complaint

An Eckville man has been charged in result of a traffic stop conducted by Strathcona County RCMP.

Dylan Knut Tracy Steinbach, 26, of Eckville was charged with unlawfully possessing a controlled substance, possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose, careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, as well as 17 additional charges.

On April 11 the Strathcona County RCMP conducted a high risk traffic stop in result to a 911 complaint.

At approximately 8:50 p.m. the RCMP went to a local hotel parking lot in Sherwood Park where an altercation had taken place between several people.

The report stated a knife and a firearm were involved.

A suspect vehicle left the area before police arrived, but was located near by where a high risk traffic stop was conducted on the three occupants.

The vehicle was searched and police found a loaded shotgun, a knife, suspected cocaine and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Steinbach was charged in the incident alongside Ashley May Maki, 34, of Edmonton.

Maki was charged with unlawfully possessing a controlled substance, possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose and five additional charges.

Maki was released on a recognizance, while Steinbach was remanded into custody.

Both are scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on May 1 at 9:30 a.m.

The third suspect in the vehicle was a male youth who was released without charges.

