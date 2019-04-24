Strathcona County RCMP charge Eckville man for firearms, drugs

An Eckville man has been charged in result of a traffic stop conducted by Strathcona County RCMP.
Dylan Knut Tracy Steinbach, 26, of Eckville was charged with unlawfully possessing a controlled substance, possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose, careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, as well as 17 additional charges.
On April 11 the Strathcona County RCMP conducted a high risk traffic stop in result to a 911 complaint.
At approximately 8:50 p.m. the RCMP went to a local hotel parking lot in Sherwood Park where an altercation had taken place between several people.
The report stated a knife and a firearm were involved.
A suspect vehicle left the area before police arrived, but was located near by where a high risk traffic stop was conducted on the three occupants.
The vehicle was searched and police found a loaded shotgun, a knife, suspected cocaine and an undisclosed amount of cash.
Steinbach was charged in the incident alongside Ashley May Maki, 34, of Edmonton.
Maki was charged with unlawfully possessing a controlled substance, possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose and five additional charges.
Maki was released on a recognizance, while Steinbach was remanded into custody.
Both are scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on May 1 at 9:30 a.m.
The third suspect in the vehicle was a male youth who was released without charges.
