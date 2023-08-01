Strathcona Resources to go public through deal to buy Pipestone Energy

A Strathcona Resources Ltd. logo is shown in a handout. The company says it will go public through a deal to purchase oil and gas exploration company Pipestone Energy Corp.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Strathcona Resources Ltd. says it will go public through a deal to purchase oil and gas exploration company Pipestone Energy Corp.

Calgary-based oil and gas producer Strathcona says the deal will value the combined business at $8.6 billion.

It adds the new company will become the fifth largest oil producer in Canada.

Strathcona positioned the all-share deal as a way to give Pipestone shareholders a meaningful ownership stake in a large, low-decline rate, oil-weighted producer.

It says the deal will give Pipestone shareholders about 9.05 per cent of the pro forma equity in the amalgamated company on a fully-diluted basis.

Pipestone’s board has already approved the arrangement, but shareholders still need to give their OK for the deal which is expected to close early in the fourth quarter of this year.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Deadline passes, unclear whether Calgary medical clinic will move ahead with fee plan
Next story
Barbie, Oppenheimer deliver record month for Cineplex theatres

Just Posted

Chris Sadler stands with his parents. (Photo provided from the Walk to Breathe Facebook page)
Challenge to raise awareness about lung disease is open to all Albertans

HJ Cody High School in Sylvan Lake (File photo)
Summer school in Sylvan Lake is wrapping up

Sylvan Lake Municipal Library director Haley Amendt received the official cheque for $714.35 from Faye Peterson with Central Alberta Co-op on Thursday, July 27th. (Photo provided by Corrie Brown)
Sylvan Lake library receives cheque from the Central Alberta Co-op

Preston Bradstock was last seen on July 23. (Photo provided by the Sylvan Lake RCMP)
Sylvan Lake RCMP are asking for help to locate missing youth