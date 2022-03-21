Structure fire damages two homes in Lucas Heights, Ponoka

A structure fire in the Lucas Heights neighbourhood that started in the morning on March 21 has damaged two homes.

The affected homes are located on 58 Ave. Close, just south of the Ponoka Secondary Campus.

Ponoka Regional Fire Services East District received the call about the fire at 6:55 a.m. According to protective services coordinator Donna Noble, the fire had already spread from the first structure to the second structure when the fire department arrived on the scene.

Noble said it appears the fire may have started in the garage of the primary structure, but that is yet to be determined.

All the occupants of both homes got out safely and there were no reported injuries.

Within an hour, the fire crews had contained the flames and stopped the fire from spreading, and then proceeded to extinguish any remaining hot spots.

The department is awaiting the arrival of fire inspectors from the insurance companies. The investigation into the cause of the fire will be concluded when the inspectors arrive.

Ponoka County Fire Department