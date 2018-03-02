Structure fire in Red Deer’s Blindman Industrial Park

MORNING FIRE - There was a structure fire this morning in Blindman Industrial Park. Todd Colin Vaughan/Red Deer Express

A fire broke out early Friday morning in the Blindman Industrial Park at Ceda Resources.

“We responded and found some of the bays on fire,” said Ric Henderson, director of emergency management for Red Deer County.

He added that all of the occupants were evacuated at the time of the fire.

“I believe some of the neighbouring businesses were told to evacuate out of the smoke. The building contains a lot of chemicals, so we’re not sure what’s burning.”

Henderson said there has been no injuries to the occupants, but said there were a couple of minor issues to the firefighters.

When asked how long they will be on scene, Henderson said, ‘It will be awhile.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

More to come.