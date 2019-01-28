(Black Press File)

Student rushed to hospital after school bus crash south of Calgary

A second student was treated for minor injuries

Police say one student has been rushed to hospital by air ambulance and a second was injured after a school bus rollover south of Calgary.

High River RCMP say in a news release that the bus rolled on its side on 690 Avenue just east of Highway 2.

They say there were eight students on the bus.

One student was flown to a Calgary hospital by STARS air ambulance and the other was treated for minor injuries.

The remaining six students were being taken home to their parents by police.

RCMP say the rollover remains under investigation.

