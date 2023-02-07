The play runs Feb. 9 to 11 at HJ Cody Theatre. Cast members include Jordyn Temoshawski, Callee Lundy, Gage Russell, Mercee McIsaac, Erin Prier and Benni Robinson. Photo submitted

The play runs Feb. 9 to 11 at HJ Cody Theatre. Cast members include Jordyn Temoshawski, Callee Lundy, Gage Russell, Mercee McIsaac, Erin Prier and Benni Robinson. Photo submitted

Students get ambitious with fairy tale re-telling

HJ Cody students’ performance focuses on Brothers Grimm stories

Audiences in Sylvan Lake will see fairy tales as they’ve never seen them before when HJ Cody School presents The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon this month.

The show goes up Feb. 9 with a 7 p.m. performance. Performances continue nightly Feb. 10 and 11 with a matinee Feb. 11 at 2 p.m.

Written by Don Zolidis, the fairy tales of the Brothers Grimm are turned on their heads in this fast-paced, rollicking ride as two narrators and several actors attempt to combine all 209 stories ranging from classics like Snow White, Cinderella, and Hansel and Gretel to more bizarre, obscure stories like The Devil’s Grandmother and The Girl Without Hands.

The play is billed as a wild, free-form comedy with lots of audience participation and madcap fun.

Director Alyssa Latimer is excited for the production.

“The most rewarding part of directing this production has been getting to see students grow their acting skills and explore their characters. Students got to research who their characters were from past stories, and then got to create their own unique interpretation,” she said.

“The largest challenge in this play was how do we put our own unique interpretation on characters so many people know and love! But we are so excited for Sylvan Lake to see fairy tales as they have never seen them before.”

Latimer said the production had help from the community, as well as staff at HJ Cody. Jeff and Jodi Moulton of Outback Lawn Maintenance built sets and the McIsaac and Umlah families also supported the production.

“Art teacher Carlie Marsh helped to guide art students while painting sets and Evonne Tukakluk helped to support the students and me backstage,” added Latimer.

Doors open a half hour prior to show times.

Adult tickets are $12 and students of any age are $10. Tickets are available in person or by calling the school office at 403-887-2412.

