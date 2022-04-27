Students return to Pigeon Lake Regional School after student stabbed in library

Students returned to Pigeon Lake Regional School (PLRS) Wednesday April 27, 2022, after the stabbing of a student in the library Monday morning resulted in a lockdown and arrest of another student.

The victim of the stabbing, a 16-year-old boy in Grade 11, was airlifted to hospital in critical condition following extensive first aid.

At the time of the stabbing morning classes were in session and other students and staff in the library witnessed the attack.

Classes were cancelled following the lockdown Monday and students were sent home and given Tuesday April 26 off.

The victim is said to be in stable condition but remains in a coma following surgery on Monday.

On Tuesday Wetaskiwin RCMP stated that the 16-year-old male schoolmate taken into custody after the stabbing has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

The youth has been released from custody on conditions and is set to appear in Wetaskiwin Youth Court on June 1, 2022.

Superintendent of Wetaskiwin Regional Public Schools (WRPS) said, “I’ve been in education 39 years and this is the first time this type of thing has happened.

“It’s deeply troubling. (The) community experienced trauma as a result of this and this is going to be very challenging moving forward to deal with.”

Although this is the first incident of this type and scale, staff and students of PLRS have had to deal with multiple traumas over the past several years including multiple student suicides and the loss of a teacher in a tragic car accident.

WRPS has made councillors available for students and staff at PLRS and the school division says that it would be reaching out to nearby schools to see if those students also need counselling.

With files from the Canadian Press



shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter