A doctor performs an ultrasound scan on a pregnant woman at a hospital in Chicago on Aug. 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Teresa Crawford

A doctor performs an ultrasound scan on a pregnant woman at a hospital in Chicago on Aug. 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Teresa Crawford

Study co-author says planned C-sections may be less risky for some moms and babies

C-sections carry their own risks, including infection, blood clots, pain and a long recovery period

Planned caesarean sections are safe for low-risk deliveries and may be associated with a lower chance of complications for both mother and baby compared with vaginal deliveries, according to the co-author of a study published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

Still, maternal fetal medicine specialist Dr. Darine El-Chaâr said women should consult their doctor on what’s best for them, and called for more research on the long-term effects of planned caesareans, including how the health of babies born this way differs from their vaginally born counterparts.

El-Chaâr said the research compared the outcomes of C-section deliveries that were requested and found that about 60 per cent of the mothers and their babies fared better.

Researchers analyzed birth-registry data from Ontario on 422,210 low-risk pregnancies between 2012 and 2018 and found 46,533 babies were born by C-section. They focused on 1,827 cases, or nearly four per cent, involving women who’d requested the procedure in advance.

They then looked for 10 common problems that can stem from labour and delivery, including rupture of the uterus, tears to the pelvic floor as well as whether the newborn was admitted to neonatal intensive care for issues such as respiratory distress.

“The findings are significant from a statistical point of view but we’d love to see this in a larger population,” said El-Chaâr, associate scientist at the Ottawa Hospital.

She said multiple factors including medical history may influence someone’s decision to opt for a C-section.

The study found women who chose a caesarean delivery were more likely to be white, aged 35 or older and live in a higher-income neighbourhood. They were also more likely to have conceived by in-vitro fertilization, and be delivering their first baby.

Ontario is believed to be the only province with a birth registry that includes information on scheduled C-sections, so it’s not known how many women elsewhere in Canada ask for the procedure.

El-Chaâr said some of her older patients requested a C-section to reduce risk of complications with a vaginal birth, but fear of childbirth was among the most common reasons for seeking the procedure.

“I see, as a physician, women who are just so scared of what labour is, and the pain, that they truly cannot be reasoned into the process of vaginal delivery,” El-Chaâr said.. “Women often are scared of it in the first pregnancy but as you talk to them, as they take prenatal classes, they are used to the idea and they are more comfortable with it.”

“There are also patients who’ve gone through traumatic sexual assault and they just don’t feel comfortable delivering,” she added. “These are very rare.”

C-sections carry their own risks, including infection, blood clots, pain and a long recovery period.

But scheduled C-sections are sometimes medically necessary for older women who face greater risk of complications with a vaginal birth if they have certain conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes and arthritis, El-Chaâr said.

An abnormal fetal heart rate is the most common reason for a caesarean delivery, she added.

The World Health Organization saysthe ideal rate of C-sections is between 10 and 15 per cent.

Data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information show almost 30 per cent of deliveries in Canada were by C-section between 2019 to 2020. British Columbia had the highest rate, at nearly 38 per cent, and the Northwest Territories had the lowest at 19 per cent. Ontario was closest to the national average.

British Columbia recently began an online interactive program to help women decidehow they want to deliverafter a previous C-section.

Sarah Munro, who led the research and development of the project and is an assistant professor in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of British Columbia, said the goal is to let families know about the potential benefits and harms of whatever decision they make.

“We’ve been making a lot of effort across different parts of the health-care system to improve shared decision-making, so providing patients with tools to make choices about mode of birth and providing care providers with strategies to have those conversations.”

Camille Bains, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BirthsHealthcare

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada to receive 2M vaccine doses this week as Pfizer-BioNTech ramp up deliveries

Just Posted

People line up outside an immunization clinic to get their Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Edmonton, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta suspends legislature amid soaring COVID-19 cases

The news came as health officials condemned an anti-lockdown rodeo held in the rural community of Bowden

Asymptomatic testing will now be available for "priority groups" who are most likely to spread the COVID-19 virus to vulnerable or at-risk populations. File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS
Alberta identifies 1,731 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Central zone has 2,677 active cases

COVID-19 exposure notices have been issued to all four Houston schools. (Black Press file image)
2,433 new COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta Saturday

Red Deer now has 733 active cases

Alberta COVID-19 cases continued to rise Friday as new targeted restrictions went into place in COVID-19 hot spots. (NIAID-RML via AP)
Red Deer up to 727 active COVID-19 cases, province records over 2,000 new cases

The province recorded an additional 989 variant of concern cases

Eavor Technologies Inc. has developed a closed-loop geothermal system that pulls heated water from the ground to provide heat or energy. Graphic from Eavor Technologies Inc. (Contributed illustration)
Geothermal technology being tested in central Alberta drawing international interest

Calgary-based Eavor Technologies is marketing closed-loop geothermal technology

Brendan Kennedy, CEO and founder of British Columbia-based Tilray Inc., poses next to his company’s logo at Nasdaq where the company’s IPO (TLRY) opened, Thursday, July 19, 2018, in New York. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Bebeto Matthews
Tilray-Aphria deal closes, company to control biggest share of Canadian pot market

About 99 per cent of Aphria shareholders voted in favour of the deal in April

A pharmacists fills a syringe from a vial of the Janssen, Johnson & Johnson, COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaccine Village in Antwerp, Belgium, Friday, April 30, 2021. The mayor of a COVID-19 hot spot in Alberta says she’s disappointed that Johnson & Johnson vaccines earmarked for her community are delayed but she values the work Health Canada is doing to ensure every dose is safe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Virginia Mayo
Hot-spot town expecting J&J COVID-19 vaccine says officials seeking other sources

Health Canada said it’s seeking info from the FDA and Janssen to determine if doses meet standards

Chris Rutkowski, Canada’s foremost UFO expert, is photographed in his Winnipeg home on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Canadians are watching the skies more during the pandemic, which has led to a growing interest in astronomy and unusual calls to RCMP 911 dispatchers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘Aliens are coming’: Alberta RCMP 911 dispatchers fielding calls about UFO sightings

A longtime astronomer suggests people are simply watching the night sky more during the pandemic

The mayor of a COVID-19 hot spot in Alberta says she’s disappointed that Johnson & Johnson vaccines earmarked for her community are delayed but she values the work Health Canada is doing to ensure every dose is safe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Virginia Mayo
Hot spot town expecting J&J COVID-19 vaccine says health officials seeking other sources

Mayor Karen Sorensen issued a statement saying front-line workers are in dire need of the vaccines

The Vancouver Canucks have placed right-winger Jake Virtanen on leave following allegations of sexual misconduct. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks place Jake Virtanen on leave following sexual misconduct allegations

The team released a statement Saturday saying it ‘does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously’

In this Sept. 19, 2015 file photo Adam Lambert, left, and Brian May of Queen perform at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. May has also earned his PhD. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)
QUIZ: A celebration of May

How many of these May-related questions can you answer?

Airport ground crew offload a plane carrying just under 300,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Plans to distribute 1st doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on hold

Health Canada had already cleared 1.5 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine made at the facility

Wild caribou roam the tundra near The Meadowbank Gold Mine located in Nunavut on Wednesday, March 25, 2009. Newly published research shows threatened caribou herds have lost twice as much habitat as they’ve gained over the last twenty years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Alberta, B.C. caribou lose twice as much habitat from fire and industry as they gain

Some herds, protected by large-scale wolf culls and maternity penning, have made modest gains

Most Read