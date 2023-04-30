Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, arrives to a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, arrives to a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Sudanese nationals in Canada can extend their stay for free: minister

The government stopped air evacuations of Canadians from Sudan

The federal government says as of Sunday, Sudanese nationals can extend their stay in Canada as violence escalates in their home country.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announced Saturday morning that effective April 30, Sudanese nationals in Canada can apply to extend their stay or change their status as a visitor, student or temporary worker for free.

The minister says this includes free open work permits so people can support themselves while in Canada.

The government stopped air evacuations of Canadians from Sudan on Saturday as safety conditions deteriorated after evacuating approximately 375 people.

The Sudanese capital of Khartoum has become the front line of a conflict between the country’s military commander and a powerful paramilitary group.

The government says it’s also waiving the requirement to hold a passport or travel document for approval of a permanent resident visa to come to Canada, as some applicants outside Canada may not have access to their Sudanese travel documents.

The Canadian Press

