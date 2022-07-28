Summer fun continues in Sylvan Lake

The summer heat has finally arrived and people are excited to spend time outdoors. There are a few events going on in Sylvan Lake in August that you won’t want to miss.

JAWS At The Lake

What better way to watch Jaws 2 than from a floatie on Sylvan Lake? (Unless that actually sounds pretty scary, in which case you can also watch the movie on the other side of the double-sided screen and sit safely on land.)

Taking place Aug. 6 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Lakefront Park, this event is free and open to all ages. Lifejackets are recommended for younger or weaker swimmers and children must be supervised at all times. Bring your own floatie, or lawn chair, depending on where you’re most comfortable.

There will also be food trucks on site, starting at 7 p.m., for meals or movie snacks. Guests are also permitted to bring their own food, but alcohol is not allowed.

Movie In The Park

There are two Movie In The Park events taking place in August, both at Centennial Park. On Aug. 11, Sylvan Lake is partnering with the Central Alberta Pride Society to bring To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything to the big screen. On Aug. 25, movie-goers can check out Jungle Cruise, presented in partnership with Xplornet Communications. Both movies start at 9:30 p.m. and are free.

DJ Blue Crush coming to Sylvan Lake

DJ Blue Crush, also known as former Sylvan Lake resident Darren Brown, is a popular rapper and he’ll be putting on a live concert at the Hazzard County Bar in town on Aug. 6, doors opening at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. DJ Blue Crush will be joined by special guest Olivia Bronx and there will also be performances by Christian Archibald, Weapon X and Shawtii Wild. Tickets and more information are available through the Ghost Gang North Facebook page.

