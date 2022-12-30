A Suncor Energy Inc. logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Thursday, April 27, 2017.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Suncor says extreme weather and fires forced shutdown of Colorado refinery

Suncor Energy Inc. says its Colorado refinery is offline following mutliple fires and it expects it to be out of commission until late March.

The company says the 98,000-barrel-a-day Commerce City refinery was damaged by the extreme and record-setting weather that swept across large parts of the continent, leading it to initiate a shutdown of the refinery on Dec. 24.

Notifications from the company show early damage included a pump fire on Dec. 19, while alarms were triggered on Dec. 22 and Dec. 24 with a warning that community members may have seen smoke.

Suncor says another fire broke out on Dec. 27 as the company was working to shut down the entire refinery to conduct inspections and repairs.

The company says there are no reported injuries, and that air quality data showed no “acute” public health concerns.

Suncor is under heightened scrutiny for its safety record after at least 12 workers have died at its oilsands operations in northern Alberta since 2014, while earlier in December Newfoundland and Labrador’s offshore oil and gas regulator laid charges against the company for alleged safety violations.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
First Nations police chief hopes federal bill will come with adequate funding

Just Posted

Pictured here is an image from an Ice Dragon Boat racing event in Ottawa. Photo submitted
Ice Dragon Boat Racing is heading to Sylvan Lake in February

Santa Claus can be seen in many places at this time of year. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas traditions?

A person makes their way through the Sandy Hill neighbourhood of Ottawa, on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Storms, extreme weather shut down power and strand holiday travellers across Canada

Stock photo
Reduced hours for Sylvan Lake advanced mmbulatory care service during holidays