Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says he is more convinced than ever of the need to regulate emissions in the oil and gas industry following a major oil company CEO's comments about refocusing his company on oil production. Guilbeault is shown during an interview at the Liberal Cabinet retreat in Charlottetown, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Suncor’s revised focus on oil production proof of need for emissions cap: Guilbeault

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says he is more convinced than ever of the need to regulate emissions in the oil and gas industry, following a prominent CEO’s comments about refocusing his company on oil production.

Suncor CEO Rich Kruger told investors in a conference call on Aug. 15 that the company had a “disproportionate” focus on the longer-term energy transition to low-emitting and renewable fuels.

He promised a “revised direction and tone” focused more on the immediate financial opportunities in the oilsands.

Guilbeault says the comments were extremely disappointing in the middle of a summer when global temperatures hit record highs and climate change is exacerbating wildfires across Canada.

He also says they have furthered his resolve to introduce a cap on greenhouse-gas emissions from the oil and gas industry in a bid to force companies to ratchet down their carbon footprint.

The draft regulations that will identify where the cap will start and how quickly it will be lowered are expected in the fall.

Previous story
Northeast B.C. swelters as Shuswap region hopes for rain

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Medical Centre. (Black Press file photo)
Sylvan Medical Centre welcomes new physician

The Subaru Ironman 70.3 Victoria is taking place on May 29 in Greater Victoria with much of the cycling course on the Saanich Peninsula. (Black Press Media file photo)
QUIZ: Preparing for an Ironman

Lacombe County council voted to allow these stairs to remain in place on county property at Kuusamo Krest on Sylvan Lake as long as the property owner entered into an encroachment agreement. (Photo contributed)
Structures built on Lacombe County lakeside environmental reserve can remain

Ecole HJ Cody High School in Sylvan Lake. (File photo)
Positivity, culture and learning are big focuses for Ecole HJ Cody’s new administration