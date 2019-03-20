Sundre RCMP looking for 4 missing bison

A Sundre bison rancher is missing four bison from January and RCMP ask for help from the public

An odd situation of four missing bison cows prompted Sundre RCMP to put out a request for the public’s assistance.

Police say on Jan. 8 they received a report from a bison rancher that he was missing four bison cows from his herd. They were confirmed accounted for at the end of October 2018.

“With the assistance of the RCMP Livestock investigator, aerial reconnaissance was conducted over the property and it appeared that the fence that surrounds the bison’s pasture had been damaged or tampered,” say police.

Because of bisons’ herding nature, police say it’s uncommon for a small amount of bison cows to go astray.

“The missing bison are between the ages of 8 to 20 years old and it is uncertain whether the animals were taken by predators, missing or stolen,” say police.

Since the initial investigation, none of the animals have been located.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the bison, are asked to contact the Sundre RCMP at 403-638-3675 or their local police service. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).