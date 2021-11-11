Sylvan Lake Royal Canadian Legion Branch 212 / Facebook photo

Supporting veterans through another successful poppy drive

Nov. 6 drive celebrated 100 years of poppy and 75 years of local Legion branch

The Sylvan Lake Royal Canadian Legion Branch 212 hosted another successful year for its annual poppy campaign with a Poppy Blitz drive-thru event and canvassers placed in more than 20 stores throughout town.

Sylvan Lake Legion President Ed Stevenson said, “It was well attended. The drive was definitely successful. We want to thank everybody that participated in it. We want to thank the town for their cooperation and all the volunteers that have worked on it.”

Stevenson said, “The vets have provided us with our freedom and if it had not been for them doing what they had, we would not have the freedom that we experience today.”

The funds raised through poppy sales go towards veterans and Legion members. The poppy drive also supports the Homeless Veteran Program and local cadet programs.

“The funds stay local and should be beneficial to our local veterans and our users,” said Stevenson, adding, “All money raised from the drive will go into the poppy funds to support the veterans who might be in need.”

Along with 2021 being the 100th year of poppy, it is also the year of celebration for Sylvan Lake Legion completing 75 years of service in town.

Stevenson said, “It’s a significant year because it is the 100th year for the poppy, which has been recognized so well. We want to thank the community for their support.

“It is also 75 years for Sylvan Lake Legion. The Legion has been serving Sylvan Lake and the veterans of Sylvan Lake for 75 years.”

The total amount raised through the poppy sales will be known later in December.

