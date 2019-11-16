Supreme Court of Canada dismisses murder appeals in 2013 Calgary swarming death

Assmar Shlah and Franz Cabrera were convicted in 2016 of second-degree murder

The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed the appeals launched by two men convicted in the swarming death of Lukas Strasser-Hird nearly six years ago in Calgary.

Assmar Shlah and Franz Cabrera were convicted in 2016 of second-degree murder in the death of Lukas Strasser-Hird.

Strasser-Hird, who was 18, was beaten and stabbed numerous times in 2013.

Both Shlah and Carbera filed appeals that argued that the jury’s verdict was unreasonable.

In a split decision, the Alberta Court of Appeal dismissed the appeals, saying the jury verdict reflected considered decision-making.

The Canadian Press