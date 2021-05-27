Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear challenge of 2015 Alberta election call

The appeal court saw no error in the original decision

Clouds pass by the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa, Friday, June 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear a challenge of the former Alberta government’s decision to call an election in 2015.

A general election was held in Alberta in 2012 and based on the province’s Election Act, the next one was to take place between March 1 and May 31, 2016.

Edmonton lawyer Tom Engel and Donald Rigney, who wanted to run as a candidate, went to court in March 2015 seeking a declaration that the Election Act prohibited an election call before the 2016 window.

A judge dismissed their application and Alberta’s Court of Appeal upheld the ruling.

The appeal court saw no error in the original decision and said Rigney was not denied a meaningful chance to participate in the election.

The court found that even if the Election Act created a statutory expectation about when elections would normally be held, that does not evolve into a constitutional right that they will not be held at any other time.

The Canadian Press

Alberta