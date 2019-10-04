The Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 10, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Supreme Court sets rules on arrests in case of detained Ontario protester

The unanimous decision says such an arrest is not justifiable

The Supreme Court of Canada says police don’t have the power to arrest anyone acting lawfully simply to prevent a possible outbreak of violence or disorder.

The unanimous decision says such an arrest is not justifiable in cases where someone has not and is not about to commit an offence, and there are less intrusive means available to police to keep the peace.

Today’s ruling stems from a case when Ontario police arrested Randy Fleming at a counter-protest over an Indigenous land dispute in 2009, even though he had not committed any offence.

Fleming successfully argued at trial that police unlawfully detained him, used excessive force and violated his charter right to free expression.

The Ontario Court of Appeal subsequently ruled that police had the power to arrest Fleming, but ordered a new trial on the question of whether excessive force had been used.

In the ruling today, the Supreme Court upholds the original trial judge’s decision, concluding Fleming’s arrest was not authorized and there was no justification for ordering a new trial.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Three teens plead guilty in Toronto Catholic school sex assault scandal
Next story
Thousands protest mask ban as HK leader toughens stance

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake students tested for lazy eye by Lions Club

The Sylvan Lake Lions Club administers the free exam every October to Kindergarten students

Red Deer-Lacombe has five candidates to choose from

Official list released on Oct. 2

West Central Midget Tigers win season opener

The Tiger went one to win their second game on Sept. 28 as well

New marketing plans takes Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival to the next level

Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival is planned for the last weekend of November

Coats for Kids and Families program returns to Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake and Area Community Partners Association’s annual program kicked off this season on Oct. 1

Fashion Fridays: 9 fall trends that won’t break the bank

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Alberta Mounties need help to find stolen Const. Scarecrow

Const. Scarecrow is six-feet two-inches tall, weighs less than 25 pounds and was wearing all green

Getting personal: Day 23 of federal campaign heats up

As Oct. 21 – election day – inches closer, here’s a look at what happened this week

Alberta justice minister pushes for changes after killer allowed more freedom

A judge found Matthew de Grood not criminally responsible in the 2014 stabbing deaths of five people

Scheer and Trudeau accuse each other of distracting from their records

Next week the leaders have two more debates, these organized by the new federal debates commission

Edmonton police officer thought of his kids as he struggled with attacker

Const. Mike Chernyk broke into tears recounting the night of the attack in court

Fall means flu season is upon us

Protect yourself and others against viruses

PODCAST: The Expert discusses local hockey with Advocate Sports Reporter Byron Hackett

Episode 2 features a talk on Red Deer Rebels, the AAA Lacombe Generals, the Eckville Eagles and more

UBC frat council halts social functions after women allegedly drugged

The school’s Interfraternity Council says it is working closely with all involved

Most Read