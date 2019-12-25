Instagram of Surfing Santas

Surfing Santas ride waves along Florida’s Space Coast

The ride took place Christmas Eve on Coco Beach

Who needs a sleigh when you’ve got a surf board?

Some 600 surfers dressed as Santa chose surfboards instead of sleighs on Tuesday during an annual Christmas Eve surfing fundraiser in Cocoa Beach, Florida.

Almost 10,000 spectators also turned out for the 10th Annual Surfing Santas event along Florida’s Space Coast.

The surfing fundraiser raised $40,000 for the Florida Surf Museum and a non-profit that helps people with cancer.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

READ MORE: B.C. students build special sled to get classmate into the Christmas spirit

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pompeo backs Canada on ‘coercive detentions’ of Canadians in China
Next story
Queen addresses bumpy year while Harry and Megan celebrate Christmas in Canada

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake rink anticipated to open before Christmas

All ice users are advised to exercise extreme caution when heading out on to Sylvan Lake this winter

Holidays to shift Sylvan Lakers’ waste collection dates

Those in Wednesday zones will be collected on Thursday, live tree pick up is the week of Jan. 6

Sylvan Lake Peewee A Lakers tie with Red Deer

The Red Deer Chiefs made the trip Dec. 14 to find a tied score with the Lakers at the final buzzer

Friends of the Sylvan Lake Library annual Christmas raffle continues

This year’s raffle honoured Kay Johanson who cross-stitched the prize stocking for over a decade

Sylvan Lake Wranglers stampede over Ponoka

The Wranglers added another to the win column with a 7-1 victory over Ponoka Sunday night, Dec. 15

QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas?

Put your knowledge of the holiday to the test with these 20 questions

Surfing Santas ride waves along Florida’s Space Coast

The ride took place Christmas Eve on Coco Beach

The NBA’s showcase day – Christmas – has arrived

The Raptors have been waiting a long time to be part of NBA Christmas

Taking care of each other is the ‘greatest’ Canadian holiday tradition: Trudeau

In his annual Christmas message, Trudeau says it’s the season for giving

Queen Elizabeth II to admit ‘bumpy’ year in Christmas speech

The pre-recorded message will be broadcast in Britain and the Commonwealth nations

Chinese embassy takes swipe at ‘some politicians’ over talk of freeing Canadians

Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig have been detained for more than a year

11-year-old Blackfalds girl starts GoFundMe for Red Deer Hospital

Funds raised from birthday wish to go to NICU unit

AA Lacombe Generals dominate Blackfalds 8-3 to finish 2019

Lacombe Generals play again Jan. 4 against Fort Sask

Award-winning film, partly shot in the Stettler region, continues to reach a broader audience

Abracadavers follows the story of Chris whose mom died in a freak hair salon chair accident

Most Read