Survey estimates much higher Alberta bird populations than thought

Some estimates are more than 10 times higher

EDMONTON — There may be many, many more songbirds in Alberta forests than previously thought, say University of Alberta scientists who have come up with a new way of counting them.

But researchers say that while the new counts may be good news — some estimates are more than 10 times higher — they don’t change the overall declining trend of the province’s boreal songbirds.

“Our estimates just highlight that our understanding is incomplete,” said Peter Solymos, whose paper was recently published in The Condor, the journal of the American Ornithological Society. “We need to understand the limitations.”

Bird populations across the continent have been in decline for years. A paper last fall estimated populations have dropped by three billion overall since the 1970s.

Numbers have been estimated for years using data from the Breeding Bird Survey, which uses a standard, consistent method across North America.

Solymos said that survey uses assumptions and techniques that may distort Alberta results. It sends counters out along prescribed roads, stopping at regular distances and counting birds heard and seen within a certain time. Those raw numbers are adjusted to account for factors such as birds singing more at some times of day than others.

Solymos said that may work in southern Alberta and the United States, where roads go almost everywhere. But northern Alberta is full of roadless bush. Roadside counts bias results in favour of roadside habitat.

“Roads are usually built in upland environments and go through upland vegetation. (As well), you get the disturbed habitat along the road.

“You get a non-random sample. You have to go into the bush.”

Solymos took the bird survey data and combined it with dozens of off-road bird surveys done over the years for forestry companies and agencies such as the Alberta Biodiversity Monitoring Institute.

Out of 81 bird species, Solymos came up with significantly higher estimates for 45 of them. Four species — crows, goldfinches and two types of sparrow — came in lower, and the rest were comparable.

Solymos came up with populations estimates that are, on average, 3.7 times higher.

Some differences are huge. The Breeding Bird Survey puts 70,000 blackpoll warblers in Alberta; Solymos reckons 1.3 million.

Jeff Wells, head of boreal conservation for the Audubon Society, calls Solymos’s work significant.

“It may show that there are more birds in the intact boreal than we thought, which is good news. It means we still have lots of chances to keep them that way.”

Wells said Solymos’s study proves the importance of large, undamaged stretches of forest to maintaining bird numbers.

“Large, intact areas are really important to maintaining abundance,” he said. “Birds clearly are negatively impacted when you start putting in roads.”

Both scientists agree the recount changes nothing about the trends in bird populations or the threatened status of some.

Solymos said his methods are just the latest in a long effort to refine what are always going to be only estimates.

“It just highlights we need to be careful when using these crude approximations.”

Wells said other datasets confirm Breeding Bird Survey conclusions about population declines.

“There are maybe more (birds) than we estimated, but it changes nothing about the overall point of what we need to do for conservation.”

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Peter MacKay campaign dismisses O’Toole team’s theft allegation

Just Posted

48 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta

Gov’t says there are 525 confirmed active cases

Alberta currently has more than 500 active COVID-19 cases

City of Red Deer still has just one active case

Sylvan Lake Sobeys to continue curbside pickup beyond pandemic

The service, which started as a necessity during COVID-19, will now be offered as a convenience

Gov’t of Alberta confirms 49 new COVID-19 cases

Central zone remains at two active cases

Alberta Cannabis Council says the black market has become bolder in sales

The ACC wants to see steps taken to take down the black market and help small businesses

QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

In recognition of Father’s Day, take this quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Survey estimates much higher Alberta bird populations than thought

Some estimates are more than 10 times higher

Enbridge reopens underwater section of Line 5 pipeline after inspection

The pipeline carries oil and natural gas liquids used in propane from Wisconsin, to Ontario

Peter MacKay campaign dismisses O’Toole team’s theft allegation

MacKay’s team is dismissing the allegations as a “desperate, last ditch strategy.”

Tories want in-person Parliament but no electronic voting by MPs during pandemic

Conservative House leader says her party is suspicious of anything promoted by the Liberals

CFIA investigating death of 38 dogs on Toronto-bound flight from Ukraine

Approximately 500 puppies landed at Pearson International Airport

In tension-filled Tulsa, empty seats mark Trump’s return to campaign trail

‘Great American Comeback’

National Indigenous Peoples Day goes virtual amid pandemic restrictions

‘It’s more than a festival, it’s our cultural and community connection’

Ensure the tray table is up and your mask on: air travel in the era of COVID-19

At the Ottawa airport, circles dot the floors at check-in

Most Read