Survey shows large per cent of Sylvan Lake business negatively affected by COVID-19

Responses to Business Resiliency Survey show many unsure if they could last the next three months

Sylvan Lake’s businesses will not be the same following the end of the current pandemic.

The Town of Sylvan Lake, in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Alberta, received 133 varied responses to their Business Resiliency Survey.

Responses to the varied questions garnered responses from “We’re screwed” to “We are going to be fine.”

Amanda Mercer, economic development officer with the Town, said the results of the survey are “a little bit scary.”

“Roughly 24 per cent of respondents felts they could last six months or longer,” Mercer said during a council meeting, adding 30 per cent of respondents were unsure how long they would be able to manage and 41 per cent felt they could not manage over the next three months.

The biggest concern for businesses during the pandemic is covering operating expenses and cash flow, which Mercer says isn’t a big surprise.

Other immediate concerns for local businesses include: understanding what grants and financial supports are available, marketing options to get customers back when reopened, business planning and whether or not to reopen.

The vast majority of businesses who participated in the survey say they have been negatively affected by COVID-19.

“Roughly seven per cent of businesses say they have been positively affected or not affected by the pandemic,” Mercer said.

Sylvan Lake has seen a decrease in employment numbers. According to the survey, local employment numbers has seen a 69 per cent decrease.

“When we did the survey Alberta’s unemployment rate sat at about 13 per cent. We can safely assume local unemployment rate is higher than the provincial average,” Mercer said.

On the positive side, nearly 47 per cent of respondents said they are planning to hire their employees back when they reopen. Another 35 per cent of respondents said they were unsure if employees would be rehired.

“As business levels return, employment rates will increase. However, we will not be where we were.”

Next, Mercer will be reaching out to those who had questions on the survey and then will be using the results to build a resiliency plan for reopening.

According to the report presented to Council, the survey helped the Town to learn what challenges businesses are facing, and connect them with correct information regarding support systems in place.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Vancouver model’ marries dirty money and Chinese capital flight, inquiry hears
Next story
Drug trafficking charges laid in central Alberta investigation

Just Posted

Survey shows large per cent of Sylvan Lake business negatively affected by COVID-19

Responses to Business Resiliency Survey show many unsure if they could last the next three months

Falling COVID-19 case numbers ‘an excellent sign’

762 active cases in Alberta

Sylvan Lake waiting for better days

Local businesses are used to weathering the ups and downs of summer

Trudeau to seek 10 days of paid sick leave for all Canadian workers

Paid sick leave is key to keeping COVID-19 spread under control, prime minister says

Last day of classes moved to June 19 for Sylvan Lake students

Classes for students in Chinook’s Edge and RDCRS will end a week early on June 19

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Drug trafficking charges laid in central Alberta investigation

Investigation included Ponoka, Brazeau, Leduc counties

Scotiabank Q2 profit down from year ago as provisions for credit losses soar

Second-quarter profit reported

Canada Pension fund manager posts 3.1 per cent annual return for 2019-20

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board releases report

‘Vancouver model’ marries dirty money and Chinese capital flight, inquiry hears

Criminologist speaks at Cullen Commission

Half of Canadians say governments are hiding something about COVID-19: poll

Misgivings were greatest in Quebec

Salmon expected to begin arriving soon at Fraser River landslide: DFO

Salmon expected to begin arriving soon at Fraser River landslide: DFO

Canadian Judicial Council won’t appeal harsh ruling of its investigation of judge

Canadian Judicial Council won’t appeal harsh ruling of its investigation of judge

Most Read